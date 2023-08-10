Vulnerable tribal group 'Kamar' in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district gets habitat rights

The 'Kamar' tribe in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, which is a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), has received habitat rights, which would help in the protection of their culture and livelihood means and enable the government to work for their development, officials said on Thursday.

Kamar is the first PVTG in the state to get such status, they claimed.

The Kamar tribe families living in 22 settlements in Magarlod development block of Dhamtari district will be benefited by the move.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel handed over the habitat rights certificates to heads of these 22 settlements on Wednesday, on the occasion of the World Tribal Day.