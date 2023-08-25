Waiting for ambulance, Adivasi woman delivers baby on road in Telangana

An Adivasi woman gave birth to a baby on road while waiting for the ambulance in Telangana’s Nirmal district.

The woman could not be shifted to hospital in time as the ambulance did not arrive despite the phone call from her family members. They were told that there is no fuel in the vehicle.

Gangamani from remote Tulsipet village in Pembi mandal developed labour pains on Thursday night. As the village has no road connectivity, the woman's family members carried her on their hands to cross a stream and reach the nearest road.