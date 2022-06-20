Wandering on street late night in city like Mumbai when no curfew in place not an offence: Court

Wandering on a street late at night in a city like Mumbai when there is no night curfew is not an offence, a local court has said while acquitting a 29-year-old man booked by police for sitting on a road in Mumbai under suspicious circumstances.

The city police had registered the case against the man on June 13 and the Girgaon metropolitan magistrate's court passed its order acquitting him on June 16.

The magistrate said on the basis of the evidence submitted by the prosecution, it was difficult for the court to hold that the accused was trying to hide his identity to commit an offence.

The police had claimed that the man, Sumit Kashyap, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, tried to cover his face with a handkerchief while he was sitting on a road in south Mumbai. They had registered the case against him under Section 122 (b) of the Maharashtra Police Act.