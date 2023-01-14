'Want a free but balanced press in India': SC questions hate speech

Justice Joseph orally told a counsel, representing The News Broadcasters & Digital Association: "You (the news channels) create divisions amongst the society, or whatever opinion you want to create is much faster...".



As counsel said they are guidelines for anchors, Justice Joseph asked: "How many times have you taken off anchors, have you dealt with anchors in a way you send a message, see ultimately who controls the content of the programme anchor and editorial... if anchor himself or herself are part of the problem."



He added that the visual medium can influence much more than a newspaper and asked if the audience, are "mature enough to see this content?"

He added many a time during live debates the anchors became part of the problem as they either mute the voice of the person sitting in a panel or don't allow them to present a counter view.