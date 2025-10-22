Wanted murder accused arrested after gunfight in Delhi’s Dwarka; cop injured

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted murder suspect, Rishabh, also known as Ritik or Dancer, following a gunfight in Dwarka Sector-3, officials said. During the encounter, one police officer was injured.

The accused is wanted in connection with the murder of Kuldeep, a resident of Raja Puri, Uttam Nagar, which took place on the night of 17–18 August. Two other suspects, Pawan alias Punjabi and an associate, had already been apprehended, while Rishabh had been absconding.

Police said the operation was carried out after receiving credible information about the suspect’s movements in Dwarka.

“Acting upon intelligence, a raiding team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) was deployed under the supervision of Inspector Subhash Chand, I/C ANC, and Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, I/C AATS Dwarka,” a police statement read.