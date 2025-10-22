Wanted murder accused arrested after gunfight in Delhi’s Dwarka; cop injured
Police recovered a sophisticated pistol along with two live cartridges and two spent cartridges from the scene
Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted murder suspect, Rishabh, also known as Ritik or Dancer, following a gunfight in Dwarka Sector-3, officials said. During the encounter, one police officer was injured.
The accused is wanted in connection with the murder of Kuldeep, a resident of Raja Puri, Uttam Nagar, which took place on the night of 17–18 August. Two other suspects, Pawan alias Punjabi and an associate, had already been apprehended, while Rishabh had been absconding.
Police said the operation was carried out after receiving credible information about the suspect’s movements in Dwarka.
“Acting upon intelligence, a raiding team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) was deployed under the supervision of Inspector Subhash Chand, I/C ANC, and Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, I/C AATS Dwarka,” a police statement read.
When officers attempted to arrest Rishabh, he opened fire, prompting police to return fire. The accused sustained a gunshot injury and was admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment.
Inspector Subhash Chand also sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and is undergoing treatment at Venkateshwar Hospital.
Police recovered a sophisticated pistol along with two live cartridges and two spent cartridges from the scene. Intelligence suggests that Rishabh, who had reportedly allied with local criminals while on the run, was planning to eliminate witnesses.
A separate case has been registered at Dwarka North Police Station in connection with the shootout. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of Rishabh’s criminal activities and his links with local gangs.
With IANS Inputs
