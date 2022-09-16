Waqf Act validity: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves Delhi HC, opposes BJP leader's PIL

In May, the high court had also issued a notice on Upadhyay's PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Act terming it "arbitrary".



His PIL contended that there was no safeguard for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and other communities to save their properties from inclusion in the list of Waqf issued by Waqf Boards and therefore are discriminated.



It offends Articles 14-15, it said. Petitioner Upadhyay was challenging the vires of S. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14 of the Act, stating these provisions grant special status to Waqf properties denying equal status to Trust, Mutts, Akharas, Societies, and confer unbridled powers to Waqf Boards to register any property as Waqf property.



