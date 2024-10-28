Waqf Bill JPC members walk out of meeting, return later

Opposition members of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 walked out of a panel meeting on Monday in protest against individuals with “no stake” in the Bill being invited to provide oral evidence. The committee will meet tomorrow, 29 October, as well.

Among those who left were All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress members Mohammad Jawed and Naseer Hussain, and Samajwadi Party (SP) member Mohibbullah Nadvi. However, they later returned after a brief absence.

Tensions flared during the meeting chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal following a presentation by the Delhi Waqf Board. Opposition members accused the board's administrator of altering the presentation without the Delhi government’s consent. They claimed that Ashwini Kumar, CEO of the board and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), had significantly modified the initial report without seeking approval from the chief minister.

A letter from Delhi chief minister Atishi was submitted to the committee chair, asserting that the report submitted by the officer lacked governmental approval and should be considered “null and void”.