War in Iran, debt in Punjab

As the lush green wheat fields turn to gold, Dalbara Singh’s worries ripen. Soon, it’ll be harvest time. Soon, diesel may run out. That’s why this landless Dalit farmer from Barnala district’s Patti village unhesitatingly borrows money at an annual interest rate of 18 per cent to make sure his diesel drums remain full.

Dalbara Singh is 55. Along with his three brothers, he tills the 20 acres he has taken on lease from an NRI. During harvesting season, he also works on other people’s land as a ‘custom harvester’ reaping wheat for dairy farmers. He points to his tractor and reaper. “These are guzzlers. If run on full capacity, this drum of diesel will last just two days.”

But borrowing money at such a high rate? “What other option did I have? What if I don’t find diesel a week later? My entire crop will rot. I have raised it like a child,” he says. Calculating Dalbara’s income seems hard when he hasn’t had any for over a year. Meanwhile, his losses and debts keep mounting.

For farmers in Punjab, the US-Israel war on Iran means more debt. But it’s an even bigger crisis for Dalbara Singh and many others like him, whose children work in the Gulf countries as labourers and semi-skilled workers. The war threatens their future, too.