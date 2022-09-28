Warming may lead to more frequent, longer-lasting droughts in India: Study

Using standard population projections, the researchers estimated that 80 per cent to 100 per cent of the population in Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia and Ghana, are projected to be exposed to a severe drought lasting one year or longer in a 30-year period.

For India, nearly 50 per cent of the population is projected to be exposed to a severe drought lasting one year or longer in a 30-year period, they said.

In contrast, the study found that meeting the long-term temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, that is limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, is projected to greatly benefit all of the countries in this study.

Meeting the target will greatly reduce exposure to severe drought for large percentages of the population and in all major land cover classes, with Egypt potentially benefiting the most, the researchers said.

In the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming scenario, the drought probability is projected to triple in Brazil and China, nearly double in Ethiopia and Ghana, increase slightly in India, and substantially increase in Egypt, they said.

The study found that in a 2 degrees Celsius warming scenario, the probability of drought is projected to quadruple in Brazil and China, double in Ethiopia and Ghana, reach greater than 90 per cent probability in Egypt, and nearly double in India.

In a 3 degrees Celsius warming scenario, the probability of drought projected to be in Brazil and China is 30-40 per cent; 20-23 per cent in Ethiopia and Ghana; 14 per cent in India but nearly 100 per cent in Egypt, according to the researchers.

In a 4 degrees Celsius warming scenario, the probability of drought projected in Brazil and China is nearly 50 per cent; 27-30 per cent in Ethiopia and Ghana; nearly 20 per cent in India; and 100 per cent in Egypt, they said.