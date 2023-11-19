Was a two-lane option for Silkyara tunnel proposed, approved but discarded?

As insensitive district administration officials literally brought out the red carpet on Sunday for the union minister of Road, Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to step on at Silkyara, the ordeal of the 41 workers, trapped in the tunnel since 12 November, shows no sign of ending soon.

The union minister told the waiting media that all options were being tried and the horizontal drilling remained the best option. If the machines continued to work smoothly, he hoped, the rescue team would be able to ‘reach’ the stranded workers in the next two or two-and-a-half days.

On Saturday, the former Secretary and Advisor at the PMO Bhaskar Khulbe had spoken of four to five days more for the workers to be rescued.

While the union minister spoke of using ‘robots’ to reach out to the workers, there was confusion about what he meant by ‘reaching the workers’. Did he mean that the pipe being drilled would reach the workers or did he mean that rescuers or robots would be able to reach them?