Was not allowed to speak at Niti Aayog meeting, this is humiliation: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that she was humiliated as she was not allowed to speak at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.

Banerjee said she has no problems if other states are allocated more funds but would protest discrimination against West Bengal.

“I was not allowed to speak. They were repeatedly ringing the bell. This is humiliation,” she said while speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport after arriving from New Delhi.