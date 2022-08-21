'Was referring to Mahakal restaurant': Zomato on controversial ad featuring Hrithik Roshan

The priests Mahesh and Ashish said that the devotees are served "prasad" on a thali and the advertisement hurts the feelings of Hindus.



They have also approached Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who is the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, and sought action against the firm so that "no one mock the Hindu religion again", sources told IANS on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and demanded action against the actor and the Zomato.



A letter written by CAIT's president Praveen Khandelwal to Chouhan read, "The Ad is obnoxious and hurting the sentiments of the people of India. Making commercial gain centering the most pious temple of the country is nothing but shows the manner in which these companies, backed by FDIs, are making mockery of law and the system."



It further read, "It is highly regretted that Zomato has used the Mahakal temple to promote its service knowingly well that they are using a pious religious place for their commercial gain. The Mahakal temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas and everyday thousands devotees are served free (prasad) food in the temple. The ad in question has attempted to monetise and capitalise the temple's prasad for a self-gain motive which can not be accepted and therefore immediate action is needed from the government and the concerned authorities."