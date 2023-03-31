"Waste of money" and "personal vanity project": Jairam Ramesh takes a jibe at Modi on new parliament building
Like every "dictator" Modi wants to leave behind his architectural legacy, said Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the new parliament building is nothing but a "personal vanity project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling the project "waste of money" Ramesh said that Modi like every "dictator" wants to leave behind his architectural legacy through the new parliament building.
Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money".
PM Modi visited the new parliament building and observed facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament. He also interacted with the construction workers.
Reacting to PM Modi's visit to the new parliament building, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Mr Modi, It will also be recorded in history that when farmers were fighting for their rights on the streets for 16 days, you were building a palace for yourself in the name of Central Vista. In a democracy, power is not meant to fulfil whims, it is a means of public service and welfare".
"Dear PM, Parliament is not mortar and stones. It envisions democracy. It imbibes Constitution. It is economic-political-social equality. It is compassion and camaraderie. It is the aspiration of 130 crore Indians. What would a building built upon trampling of these values represent?" added Surjewala.
It is worth mentioning here Congress party had boycotted the foundation laying ceremony of the new parliament building.
