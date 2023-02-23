Watch: BJP, AAP members hurl plastic bottles after Delhi MCD mayoral poll

"The extent of BJP hooliganism is that they are trying to attack a woman," Shelly Oberoi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the AAP later tonight.



Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacting to it said its "absolutely shocking and unacceptable".



AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place.



"We want elections (to six members of Standing Committee). Despite the Supreme Court's order, BJP is still creating ruckus and not allowing elections to take place, but the House will continue to function until the election process is over," he tweeted in Hindi.



AAP won the election to the posts of both the mayor and deputy mayor.

The Standing Committee members' election was held over an hour after the deputy mayor was elected.



During the brawl that took place around 11 pm, several members of both the parties, exchanged blows, hurled plastic bottles and lobbed fruits at each other in the chamber of the municipal House.