Watch: BJP, AAP members hurl plastic bottles after Delhi MCD mayoral poll
The incident took place around 11 pm. It happened during the time the newly-elected mayor had adjourned proceedings
Several members of the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.
A few BJP members claimed that some of their fellow party councillors got hit with objects flung in the air, while Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings to hold the election to pick the six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Raja Iqbal Singh, former North Delhi mayor said, "I got hit in the back with a bottle, and there were apples and other things being flung around in the air during the commotion. It was unimaginable."
The whole incident was triggered by bitter argument between the the members of the two parties over the mode of conducting the election to the six members of the Standing Committee.
"The extent of BJP hooliganism is that they are trying to attack a woman," Shelly Oberoi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the AAP later tonight.
Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacting to it said its "absolutely shocking and unacceptable".
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was not allowing the standing committee elections to take place.
"We want elections (to six members of Standing Committee). Despite the Supreme Court's order, BJP is still creating ruckus and not allowing elections to take place, but the House will continue to function until the election process is over," he tweeted in Hindi.
AAP won the election to the posts of both the mayor and deputy mayor.
The Standing Committee members' election was held over an hour after the deputy mayor was elected.
During the brawl that took place around 11 pm, several members of both the parties, exchanged blows, hurled plastic bottles and lobbed fruits at each other in the chamber of the municipal House.
