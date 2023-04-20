Watch: BJP chief Nadda threatens voters at a rally in Karnataka

Tagging the clip, Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, "There should be a limit to devotion too, Nadda ji. Why are you threatening and scaring the people of Karnataka?" With the blessings of the people of Karnataka, a Congress government is going to be formed, Ramesh asserted.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle also tweeted a portion of the clip to hit out at the BJP.

"BJP President J P Nadda threatens to withhold constitutional rights from the people of Karnataka if they don't vote for the corrupt 40% BJP government," the Congress said in a tweet.

"This is a blatant attack on democracy and shows how the BJP plans to treat the Kannadigas," the party alleged.