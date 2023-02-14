Watch: Chair thrown at Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a close shave on Monday when an unidentified man hurled a plastic chair at him in Aurangabad during his Samadhan Yatra.



Nitish Kumar reached the Barun block to inaugurate the panchayat building, and attend a programme there, when a chair fell in front of him.

Following the incident, security personnel surrounded the Chief Minister and took him away after the event. The local police started the investigation to identify that person responsible for hurling the clair on CM Nitish Kumar.

News channels claimed that chaos ensued after local villagers began breaking chairs as the security personnel didn't allow them to meet the CM.