Watch: Dalai Lama 'caught' on video kissing boy on lips, asks him to ‘suck’ his tongue

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has been caught on video, kissing a young boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to "suck my tongue".



This has created a flutter, even prompting outrage, on the social media and micro blogging sites, raising question marks. For some, this is akin to paedophilia.



However, his followers and sympathizers the elderly Buddhist monk was "joking around" with the boy. However, victims of child sexual abuse argue that being sexualised by a powerful adult is serious matter.



Last week, student musicians from various schools made the long life prayer offering to the Dalai Lama, singing and playing traditional instruments at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.