Watch Kunal Kamra and Yogendra Yadav discuss why dictators hate jokes

TV anchors would surely ask him what he is doing in the Yatra and if he is planning to plunge into politics or join the Congress, jokes Yogendra Yadav. Is it because Kunal Kamra is out of work and is currently unemployed?

In response the stand-up comic concedes that it is difficult for him to perform in India though he can perform in every other state in the United States. There is no dearth of work abroad, he informs, but police permission is invariably denied in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. He can still perform in Maharashtra, which has a different ethos and welcomes every ideology. ‘Forget about Kerala, where people come not to listen to you but to make you listen to them! If there is a microphone, the comrade must speak,” jokes Kamra.

On a more serious vein Kamra says that he was observing the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a week since December 8, trying to understand why people were joining the Yatra in such large numbers. After listening to people for over a week, he agreed to walk alongside Rahul Gandhi. “I felt I could not chicken out and take refuge in neutrality,” he added