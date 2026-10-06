WATCH: Rahul climbs barricades during protest against EC; Priyanka joins in

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with some party supporters, entered the premises of Akashvani Bhawan on Tuesday while attempting to reach the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi.

The leaders entered the premises after security personnel stopped them and other opposition MPs near the NITI Aayog office on Parliament Street. The gate to Akashvani Bhawan was subsequently shut.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among opposition leaders taking part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters had sought to proceed towards the poll panel’s headquarters as part of their demonstration.

Security personnel stopped the opposition MPs near the NITI Aayog office, preventing them from moving further towards the Election Commission. Following the stoppage, Rahul and Priyanka, accompanied by supporters, entered the nearby Akashvani Bhawan premises.

The protest comes amid opposition parties’ criticism of the Election Commission and their demands for greater transparency in the electoral process. Congress leaders have stepped up their criticism of the poll panel, including over issues related to electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

The developments unfolded as opposition MPs gathered on Parliament Street to press their demands against the Election Commission and call for the removal of the chief election commissioner.opposition MPs gathered on Parliament Street to press their demands against the Election Commission