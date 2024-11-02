Rahul Gandhi celebrates Diwali with potters, painters; says skill must get its due

Reflecting on his experience, Gandhi spoke about the challenges skilled workers face. “We celebrate Diwali in our homes, but many of these workers spend festivals away from their families to earn a living. They create joy for others, yet their own lives often lack stability and light,” he remarked, adding that India must build a system that values every skill and contribution, allowing workers to celebrate with dignity.

"There is no dearth of skill in India — these potter women of Uttam Nagar illuminate thousands of homes with their diyas, and can make India's name shine in the world with their craftsmanship,” he said.

Gandhi’s interactions with labourers, mechanics, cobblers, and other skilled workers have been a hallmark of his political outreach, notably during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has used social media extensively to share these engagements, aiming to spotlight the struggles and aspirations of various segments of society.

The video also provided a personal moment as Gandhi candidly shared with his nephew that his connection to the 10 Janpath bungalow is tinged with sadness. His late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, lived there until his assassination in 1991, and this memory makes the residence a bittersweet place for him.

Since being disqualified from the Lok Sabha last year, Gandhi has been living at 10 Janpath, where he continues to connect with diverse groups and advocate for the rights and dignity of India’s workforce.