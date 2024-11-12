WATCH: Rahul Gandhi challenges Priyanka to come ziplining in a saree
The LoP has also challenged his sister to make Wayanad a premier destination for global tourism, assuring her and the people of his support
"Might be difficult in a saree...," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate for the Wayanad by-polls, a seat LoP Rahul Gandhi won earlier this year.
But finally, did she, or did she not take up the challenge and follow her brother's lead?
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines