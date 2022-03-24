WATCH: Room denied to Kashmiri, Delhi Police says no such directions

Meanwhile, OyoRoom replied on Twitter that their hearts and rooms were open for all.

The matter took a political turn on Thursday after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter to criticise the Centre on the matter.



"Utterly shameful. By such an attitude Amit Shah ji are you not driving Kashmiris more against us itself? What is this?



"Please ask Delhi Commissioner Police to enquire into it and punish who ever has given such an order," Singh tweeted.



Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar the hotel owner said that all the rooms were full and hence they didn't accept booking. He said it was the guest who was using filthy language.



"Facts have been twisted, things are being highlighted in a different manner. The guests had a booking through OYO; all rooms were occupied except one room whose AC wasn't functioning properly," Kumar said.



Police said they were looking into the action and penal action would be taken against the guilty persons.