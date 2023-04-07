Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous song 'Mera Na' crosses 5 million views in 2 hours

Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous track "Mera Na", a collaboration with the Grammy-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy and Steel Banglez was released on Friday.

The song immediately created a frenzy on social media, getting about five million views in under two hours.

Moose Wala's team took to his official social media handle and dropped the latest song along with the music video. The video collates tributes and memories of Moose Wala from his performances and social gatherings.

One of the finest Punjabi singers and rappers, Moose Wala rose to fame for his blunt and critical lyrics. Last year, on May 29, he was killed by a gangster. The news of Moose Wala's death shook the entire nation.