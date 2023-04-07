Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous song 'Mera Na' crosses 5 million views in 2 hours
Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous track "Mera Na", a collaboration with the Grammy-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy and Steel Banglez released on Friday
Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous track "Mera Na", a collaboration with the Grammy-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy and Steel Banglez was released on Friday.
The song immediately created a frenzy on social media, getting about five million views in under two hours.
Moose Wala's team took to his official social media handle and dropped the latest song along with the music video. The video collates tributes and memories of Moose Wala from his performances and social gatherings.
One of the finest Punjabi singers and rappers, Moose Wala rose to fame for his blunt and critical lyrics. Last year, on May 29, he was killed by a gangster. The news of Moose Wala's death shook the entire nation.
The late Congress leader was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa when a group of assailants opened fire at him, fatally injuring him. Since his death, his family has decided to slowly bring forth his unreleased songs.
Moose Wala stepped joined the music industry in 2017 with the song G Wagon. Soon, the artist started receiving respect for his songs, which included Legend, So High, and The Last Ride, among others.
After his death, SYL, a song based on Sultej Yamuna link Canal, which has long been a point of issue between Haryana and Punjab, was released posthumously and it broke several records.
