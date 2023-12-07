Watch: Underpaid & unprotected, India's e-waste recyclers

In Seelampur, a neighborhood in Delhi, many used electronics end up in scrap yards. There are about 20-22 warehouses for various scrap parts, from mobile chips to LCDs, tube lights, and printers. Around 50,000 people earn a living by digging out reusable components and valuable metals from the material that comes from places as far away as Bihar and Bengal. Workers make around Rs 300 per day.

A quarter of India's 3 million tonne of e-waste is dumped in Seelampur every year and unfortunately, financial constraints force people into scrap collecting. The industry is largely unregulated, with poor working conditions exposing workers to dangerous chemicals. Click on the video to know more.