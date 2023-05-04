Watch: Vinesh Phogat breaks down in tears after midnight 'brawl' with cops
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke down in tears after Delhi police allegedly thrashed protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar on late Wednesday night
Appalled by the boorish behavior of the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat—the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth and the Asian Games—broke down in tears after a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police late on Wednesday night.
Phogat, who has won multiple medals for India in wrestling, expressed her frustration over the situation.
"Did we win medals to see this day?" asked Phogat, while talking to the media after the incident.
Visibly upset by the incident, Phogat accused the police personnel of pushing and shoving everyone. Phogat and other wrestlers also alleged that a drunk police personnel had attacked two of the wrestlers who were part of the protest, and that his colleagues did nothing to stop him.
Expressing her outrage and frustration at the way the protesters were being treated, Phogat said,"We are not criminals to be treated in this manner."
Phogat further raised concerns about the lack of female police officers present at the scene. She also recounted her own experience of being "mistreated" by male police officers, claiming that she was subjected to abuse and physical aggression, and asked, "Why weren't there any women police personnel?"
Wrestler Rakesh Yadav received injuries, alleged protesting wrestlers. He was later taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.
The alleged brawl between protesting wrestlers and police personnel took place supposedly because the police did not allow the grapplers to bring folding beds to the site of protest.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines