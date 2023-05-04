Watch: Vinesh Phogat breaks down in tears after midnight 'brawl' with cops

Appalled by the boorish behavior of the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat—the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth and the Asian Games—broke down in tears after a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police late on Wednesday night.

Phogat, who has won multiple medals for India in wrestling, expressed her frustration over the situation.

"Did we win medals to see this day?" asked Phogat, while talking to the media after the incident.