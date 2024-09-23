Watching child porn a crime under POCSO Act? SC to decide today

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Monday, 23 September its verdict on a plea challenging a Madras High Court ruling that watching child pornography in private would not fall within the scope of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, the judgment, authored by Justice J.B. Pardiwala, will be pronounced on 23 September.

In March this year, CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Bench issued a notice on the plea challenging the Madras High Court order which had held that downloading and possessing child pornography does not amount to any offence.

The Madras High Court in its impugned judgment had quashed the FIR and criminal proceedings against a 28-year-old Chennai man, holding that watching child pornography in private would not fall within the scope of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.