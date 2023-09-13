Watching porn in private not an offence, rules Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has quashed criminal proceedings initiated against a man who was arrested by the police from the roadside for watching pornographic material on his phone.

The court ruled that "privately" watching obscene photos or videos on one’s phone without publicly exhibiting the content or distributing others will not attract offence of obscenity under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 292 of the IPC prohibits the sale, distribution, exhibition, or possession of any obscene object or materials that are lascivious or likely to corrupt and deprave people, with punishment of imprisonment up to two years and a fine for the first conviction, and imprisonment up to five years and a higher fine for subsequent convictions.