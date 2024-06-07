Watchman dead, over 40 girls rescued from hostel after fire in Pune building

A watchman died and more than 40 girl students were rescued after a fire broke out in a five-storey building that houses a hostel in Shanipar area of Maharashtra's Pune city in the wee hours of Friday, 7 June, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am, said Pune Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Devendra Potphode.

Forty-two girl students who were living in the hostel on the second floor of the building were evacuated following the fire, he said.

"The fire brigade received a call about the fire in a five-storey building. After our team reached the spot, it was found that the blaze had erupted at an accounting academy on the ground floor," Potphode said.