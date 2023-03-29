Water cess not applicable in Punjab, clarifies Himachal CM

The two Chief Ministers agreed that the project will ease the travel of devotees visiting the two shrines, which were located quite far from each other, with hilly terrain compounding their problems.



Meanwhile, they also expressed concurrence over setting up the Pathankot-Dalhousie ropeway project to boost tourism. They said besides facilitating the tourists it will also help to boost the socio-economic development of both the states.



The leaders also stressed on the huge tourism potential in the region and said it was in the interest of both the states in the region to work collectively to facilitate tourism.Mann also sought mutual cooperation between both states in the power sector too.



He said Himachal Pradesh can sell excess power available with it to the state during the peak season, adding that this will help resolving the issue of power during the paddy season in the state.