Water crisis: Congress holds 'matka phod' protests in 280 blocks in Delhi

Amid a water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi Congress, under the leadership of its chief Devender Yadav, held 'matka phod' protests across the city on Saturday, 15 June, with its members smashing earthen pots to the ground.

The protests began around 10 am in all 280 blocks in Delhi.

Carrying earthen pots on their heads and Congress flags, the protesters raised slogans against the Delhi government and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Later, they threw the pots on the ground.

Yadav, who also joined the protests, demanded a special assembly session to discuss the issue. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, shouted anti-government slogans.

Yadav said that the Delhi Congress has been taking up the water scarcity issue for the past 20 to 25 days.