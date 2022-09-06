Water-logging: Delhi HC asks MCD to pay Rs 9 lakh as damages to elderly woman's house

The locality of Azad Nagar faces the issue of waterlogging because the MCD has indiscriminately repaired the roads, without following basic care and caution. It also appears that the actions of the MCD have compelled individuals, who did not have the financial wherewithal to raise the level of their houses, to sell their houses to builders, the court noted. "A responsible Municipal Corporation consisted for the precise purpose of providing these basic public goods cannot shirk off its responsibility by citing financial constraints," the order highlighted.



"Considering that it is evident that the MCD has been grossly negligent in its conduct, it is incumbent upon this court to craft tools in order to do complete justice for the appellant. In the considered opinion of this court, in the facts and circumstances of this particular case, providing monetary compensation to the appellant i.e. Smt. Leela Mathur is the most viable mode of redress available," the order read.



The court noted that the appellant who would have to incur Rs 21 lakh to carry out the necessary repairs of her home, was earlier awarded only Rs 3 lakh as compensation.



"Having due regard to the advanced age of the appellant, the fact that she has been pursuing this litigation for over a decade, has suffered loss of her material possessions, and has undergone immense agony and anxiety for a prolonged period of time, this court finds it appropriate to enhance the compensation awarded to Leela Mathur by a sum of Rs 9,00,000, which would be roughly half the cost of reconstruction, and the challenge by the MCD to the order dated February 12, 2020 awarding compensation of Rs 3,00,000 to Leela Mathur is rejected," the order said.