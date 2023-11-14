Madhya Pradesh polls: Water scarcity and corruption ruptures Swachh Bharat Mission–Gramin

As you enter the tribal hamlets of Madhya Pradesh, one can see the ruins of toilets constructed under the ambitious Clean India Mission — aka Swachh Bharat Mission–Gramin (SBM-G) — in the last eight years. These individual household latrines (IHHLs) were constructed after the government of India launched the scheme country-wide on 2 October 2014 with an aim to eliminate open defecation and attain cleanliness.

One can notice, a bulk of toilets didn't have gates and many without a septic pit. Those have both are dysfunctional because of inaccessibility of clean water to the families.

Now, these toilets were used as either storage [grains or tendu patta], for sheltering animals or were deserted by the families. Men of these villages can be spotted with a plastic bottle or a steel lota [a kind of mug] filled with water at dawn. Unlike men, women go for open defecation in small groups mostly after dusk or before dawn risking their security.

It's happening when Madhya Pradesh attains a badge of open defecation plus free since 2018. According to the official website, over 72 lakh toilets have been constructed under the SBM–G by 2022 in 50, 279 villages of the state. Of those, 49,994 villages were declared ODF-free Plus.