Water woes in Madhya Pradesh: 2 dead, many sick after drinking contaminated water

A more drastic incident has occurred in Narsinghpur district where two people died and many fell ill after reportedly drinking contaminated water on Thursday.



As per official reports, around 30 people were admitted to a government hospital after they complained of stomach ache due to consuming contaminated water.



A senior doctor at the hospital where these people are being treated told IANS, "There was a rush of complaints of stomach pain and it came to be known that it occurred due to contaminated water. The district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.



"Around 30 people were admitted to the hospital, of which two persons have died while the others are undergoing treatment. A health team has been deployed in the village from where this incident was reported," said a doctor posted in the Narsinghpur district hospital.