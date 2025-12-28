'Waterman of India' Rajendra Singh takes Aravalli row to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday is hearing the growing controversy over the redefinition of the Aravalli hills, days after water conservationist Rajendra Singh wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking suo motu intervention to protect the ancient mountain range from mining and construction.

The matter, listed as Definition of Aravalli Hills and Mountain Ranges and Related Issues, is being heard by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising CJI Surya Kant, and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih. The apex court has taken up the issue on its own motion.

At the heart of the dispute is a revised definition of the Aravalli hills that relies primarily on a uniform height-based criterion, classifying as 'Aravalli' only those landforms rising 100 metres or more.

Environmentalists argue that this departs sharply from earlier approaches that treated the Aravallis as an interconnected ecological and geological system, based on factors such as continuity of hill formations, forest cover and hydrology. Critics say the new definition could exclude large, degraded or fragmented sections of the range from protection, potentially allowing mining and construction in areas previously considered part of the Aravalli ecosystem.

In his letter to the Chief Justice in Hindi, Singh — popularly known as the 'Waterman of India' and president of the Tarun Bharat Sangh — warned that the court’s acceptance of this narrower definition could expose vast stretches of the range to commercial exploitation.

“The Aravalli is not merely a mountain range. It is a living ecological system that sustains water, forests, biodiversity, climate balance and life itself,” Singh wrote, arguing that reducing the hills to technical or height-based criteria ignores their ecological role.

He cautioned that redefining the Aravallis to permit mining or construction would cause irreversible damage. “Any attempt to define or limit the Aravalli through narrow technical criteria amounts to dismantling an ancient natural system that cannot be reconstructed once destroyed,” the letter said.