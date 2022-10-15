Wave of anxiety in J-K over attempt to manipulate electoral rolls: PAGD

"Then, at an all-party meet, the Lieutenant Governor said it is a wrong perception. If it was wrong perception then, what is it now? A deputy commissioner from Jammu comes out with an order," he said, referring to the order authorising tehsildars to issue certificate of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than one year to facilitate their entry in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.



The order was subsequently withdrawn.



The PAGD spokesman appealed to the people of the country, the Election Commission and those people who think it is necessary to keep the democracy alive to read the order and understand its implications.



"We do not know who violates the electoral process and who tramples the authority of the Election Commission? We do not know on whose directions is this being done? We are not told why it is being done? But, next day, the press is told verbally that it has been revoked...Except the BJP, all the parties have termed it a murder of democratic rights, he said.



Tarigami appealed to the people and parties to raise their voice and seek their rights within the ambit of the Constitution.