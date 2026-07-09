Wayanad landslide toll rises to five as search continues for three missing

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide rose to five on Thursday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris, while efforts continued to trace three people still missing.

The mudslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work is under way on the Wayanad end of a tunnel road project. Rescue personnel resumed operations on Thursday morning, with teams battling rain, slush and unstable terrain to clear the debris.

State Agriculture Minister T Siddique, who is at the site, said the two bodies recovered on Thursday had been shifted to hospital.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, forest department and local volunteers were involved in the search operation. Excavators and other earth-moving equipment were deployed to remove large quantities of mud, slush and boulders from the accident site.

Officials said intermittent rain and the fragile terrain were slowing the operation, even as teams continued to search for those feared trapped.