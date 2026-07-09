Wayanad landslide toll rises to five as search continues for three missing
Two more bodies recovered from debris near tunnel road project site; rain and unstable terrain hamper rescue efforts
The death toll in the Wayanad landslide rose to five on Thursday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris, while efforts continued to trace three people still missing.
The mudslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work is under way on the Wayanad end of a tunnel road project. Rescue personnel resumed operations on Thursday morning, with teams battling rain, slush and unstable terrain to clear the debris.
State Agriculture Minister T Siddique, who is at the site, said the two bodies recovered on Thursday had been shifted to hospital.
Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, forest department and local volunteers were involved in the search operation. Excavators and other earth-moving equipment were deployed to remove large quantities of mud, slush and boulders from the accident site.
Officials said intermittent rain and the fragile terrain were slowing the operation, even as teams continued to search for those feared trapped.
The incident has once again drawn attention to the vulnerability of Wayanad’s hilly terrain, where repeated landslides and mudslides have raised concerns over habitation patterns, infrastructure development and disaster preparedness.
The chief minister, who visited the site on Wednesday evening after reviewing the situation, directed officials to continue rescue efforts without interruption and ensure all assistance to affected families. The state government has also ordered close monitoring of vulnerable locations in the district in view of continuing rainfall.
The leader of the opposition visited the site on Thursday morning along with senior party leaders to assess the situation and meet rescue workers as well as local residents.
As concern mounted among families of those still missing, rescue teams said they were continuing the search despite difficult conditions and hoped to trace the remaining victims.
With heavy rain continuing in parts of Wayanad, authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to remain alert and comply with evacuation advisories issued by the district administration.
With IANS inputs