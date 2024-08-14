Wayanad landslides: CM Vijayan announces Rs 6 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 14 August announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district recently and claimed over 200 lives.

Vijayan said that of the Rs six lakh, Rs four lakh would come from the State Disaster Relief Fund and the remaining from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He also announced that Rs 75,000 would be allocated from the CMDRF to those who lost eyes and limbs or suffered disability up to 60 per cent in the landslides.

The CM also said that Rs 50,000 financial assistance would be given to those who suffered disability between 40 to 60 per cent or suffered very serious injuries in the disaster.

Besides that, the survivors opting for rented accommodation or living with their relatives will get Rs 6,000 per month towards rent as part of the rehabilitation of the victims, he said.

This amount, however, will not be available to those who get rent-free or fully sponsored accommodation, he added.

In cases of partial sponsorship, the remaining amount will be allowed as monthly rent up to a maximum of Rs 6,000, the CM said at a press conference.

Vijayan also said that so far 231 bodies and 206 body parts have been found, following the massive landslides that hit parts of Wayanad on 30 July.

A total of 401 samples of bodies and body parts underwent DNA testing and of them 349 were found to be of 248 persons -- 121 males and 127 females, he further said.