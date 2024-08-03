Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations enter fifth day as toll exceeds 300

As rescue operations entered the fifth day on Saturday, 3 August the toll in Kerala’s worst natural calamity touched 344 with 206 people still missing after the massive landslides and floods at Wayanad.

The over 1,500-strong rescue team comprising personnel from all the defence forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire service and volunteers began searches early on Saturday morning, 3 August in the four worst- affected areas in Chooralmala, Vellarimala, Mundakayam, and Punchiri Padam.

Till now at least 147 bodies have been identified, while the identity of 74 is yet to be known. The dead include 30 children.

A massive number of dismembered body parts have also been recovered from the debris.