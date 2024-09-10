WB school jobs row: SC to hear pleas challenging Calcutta HC verdict on 24 Sept

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 September said it would hear on 24 September the pleas of the West Bengal government and others challenging a Calcutta High Court order that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state government and aided schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it may not be able to hear the batch of pleas, listed on Tuesday, due to the hearing of some other matters during the day.

"We will list it on September 24," the CJI said.

Earlier, the top court had said that it will hear the pleas on 10 September and granted last opportunity to the parties to file their responses to the petitions by 16 August.

The bench had also asked the nodal counsel -- Astha Sharma, who represents the state government, and Shalini Kaul, Partha Chatterjee and Shekhar Kumar-- to prepare a common compilation of the records in electronic form and ensure that the judgments cited by the parties were part of one set of the PDF documents.

The top court has been hearing 33 petitions on the high court's 22 April judgment on the matter.

The pleas challenging the order also include the one filed by the West Bengal government.

The top court on 7 May granted a major relief to teachers and non-teaching staff of West Bengal whose services were invalidated by the high court on the grounds of irregularities in the appointment process.