WB: SSC posts list of 183 ineligible candidates appointed as teachers in schools on website

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has posted on its website a list of 183 candidates, who did not qualify in the 2016 examination, but still figured in the merit list and were appointed in educational institutions.



A statement by the commission on Thursday said the notice for publication "of 183 wrongly recommended candidates in connection with 1st State Level Selection Test 2016 for the posts of Assistant Teachers for classes 9 and 10 published in compliance with the order of Hon'ble Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, High Court, Calcutta." is being posted.



No official of West Bengal Central SSC was available for comment on the move.



The SSC move followed shock expressed by Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Ganguly recently over reports of ineligible candidates working in state-run and state-aided schools.



The BJP and CPI(M) took a dig at the state government saying this is the tip of the iceberg and skeletons are already tumbling out of cupboard.



BJP leader Rahul Sinha said "the action of SSC proves the extent of corruption in school job recruitment in the past few years. The state agency, which works under the instruction of the Education department, has created a record of sorts by itself admitting having officially appointed 183 ineligible candidates who are currently working in schools. The masterminds behind this heinous crime must be brought to book."