WB teachers scam stir: Protester poses as Goddess Kali, prayers for scamsters' punishment

Candidates protesting against West Bengal teachers recruitment scam in at Esplanade in the heart of central Kolkata resorted to a unique protest on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja on Monday.

One of the woman agitators, dressed like Goddess Kali, considered in Hindu mythology as eliminators of evil forces, came to the protest dais and the other protesters worshipped her praying for punishment of the scamsters.

The protester posing as Goddess Kali, kept her tongue out while carrying a dummy katar (sword) in her hand. On the other hand, instead of replicas of human skull replicas, she was carrying the pictures of former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education's (WBBPE) former President, Manik Bhattacharya.