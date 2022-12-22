WBSSC scam: Calcutta HC expresses anguish over lack of coordination between CBI and its counsel

Justice Bagchi, on Wednesday observed that the role of Bhattacharya in the matter is nothing but "utter betrayal".



"This is not the job of a postmaster. Corruption in recruitment of teachers is nothing but betrayal of society. Can't society expect that the recruitment of a teacher will be done through fair and transparent means?" he had said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Education Minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee and six others for another 14 days in connection with the recruitment scam.

All the seven individuals will be presented at the same court again on January 5 next year. On Thursday, Chatterjee's counsel Selim Rahman made a fiery argument at the court, even going to the extent of questioning CBI's competence as regards producing concrete evidence in the matter.