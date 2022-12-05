WBSSC recruitment scam: Bengal teacher commits suicide

The police have started an investigation in the matter and have sent the body for post-mortem.



As per records of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), Mondal Parua was selected as a teacher for Class 9 and 10 in 2016. In 2019 she joined the Debipur Milan Vidyapith school in Nandigram as a Bengali teacher. She was an original resident of the Burunda Village under Chandipur Police Station in East Midnapore district. She got married in 2014.



Initially, the local people perceived that the victim's name figured in the list of 186 names of "wrongly recommended" candidates published by the WBSSC on its website on Thursday night. However, later it was found that her name did not figure in the list of "wrongly recommended", and rather her apprehension of termination of services was due to the purported list that went viral.