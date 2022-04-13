WBSSC scam: 4-week relief for Bengal Minister from CBI grilling

On Tuesday around 3.50 p.m., Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Avijit Gandopadhyay ordered Chatterjee, also the Trinamool Congress secretary general, to be present at the CBI office in Kolkata for grilling on Tuesday only by 5.30 p.m. However, around half-an- hour after the single-judge- bench gave the order, a division bench of the Calcutta High put an interim stay on that order till 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.



On Wednesday morning, the matter came up for hearing at the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Mukhopadhyay, which granted a four-week breather to Partha Chatterjee from appearing at the CBI office for interrogation.



The single-judge bench's order on Tuesday had two points that could have been tough for Chatterjee. The first point was that the single-judge bench stated that Chatterjee would not be able to get himself admitted at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital Woodburn Ward, meant for VVIPs, before facing the CBI interrogation. The same single-judge bench also authorised the CBI sleuths to arrest Chatterjee if they felt it necessary for the sake of investigation.