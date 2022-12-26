WBSSC scam: Countdown for illegally appointed non-teaching staff begins with new notification

A fresh notification from the state education department issued on Monday has made it clear that the clock has started ticking for the 1,698 non-teaching staff in different state-run schools, who were found to have illegally secured jobs by the CBI and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).



Through this fresh notification issued from the office of the state's commissioner of school education, the respective district inspectors of schools have been asked to intimate the non- teaching staffs concerned in their respective districts about the Calcutta High Court's deadline to present their points of arguments in proving their innocence.



On December 22, Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu while giving the last chance to these 1,698 non-teaching staff in different state-run schools to prove their innocence in the matter said that the matter will be heard again and finally on January 24 and by that time these non-teaching staff will have to present their respective points of arguments at the court.