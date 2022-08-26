WBSSC scam: Manik Bhattacharya surfaces after look out notice, says will cooperate

After a Look Out Notice was issued against him, Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya surfaced on Friday.



Bhattacharya is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged involvement in the irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in West Bengal.



Late Thursday evening, the Look Out Notice was issued against him following complaints by the CBI and ED that he was neither available at any of his residences in Kolkata and Nadia nor accessible on his mobile.

However, from Friday morning, Bhattacharya's mobile was switched on again and the mediapersons were able to get in touch with him again.



"I cannot say anything about the Look Out Notice. I will also not make any comment on the case. But I am at my residence at Jadavpur in South Kolkata. I will fully cooperate with the central agencies in the future also as I have done before," he said.