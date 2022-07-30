WBSSC scam: Netizens spiced up by actor's post on recovery of sex toys from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

At a time when cash, gold and other expensive items worth crores have been recovered from the residence of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Muherjee in the teachers' recruitment scam, the social media circuit has been spiced up by a popular Bengali actress's post on purported recovery of sex-toys from one of the two flats that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided.



Ducking a question on the development, an ED official said: "Does the recovery of such items have any connection with the multi-crore scam? These are insignificant matters in comparison to the huge recovery of cash, gold and other documents which directly have links with the scam."