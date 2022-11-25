WBSSC scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order for CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Calcutta High Court division bench order, which upheld a single-judge's direction for a CBI probe into the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.



Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that earlier this week a single-judge of the high court had prima facie held that the application filed by the commission was a benami application and sought to know who drafted the same.



Singhvi contended that the secretary of the education department has been summoned by the high court for examination. He added that the single bench of high court directed the CBI probe to find out whose brainchild was the application and who was pulling the strings.