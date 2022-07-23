WBSSC scam: Trinamool Congress distances itself from Partha Chatterjee

Crisis seems to be deepening for state minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee as the party leadership seems to be distancing itself from the issue of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday in connection with West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.



For the first two hours of the commerce & industries minister's arrest from his residence in South Kolkata's Naktala, there was no statement from the party. Finally at around 12.15 p.m, Trinamool Congress's state general secretary and the party spokesman Kunal Ghosh came out with an extremely loaded statement denying any association of the party or the state government with the development especially with the issue of recovery of huge amount of cash from the residence of Chatterjee's confidante and close aide Arpita Mukherjee.



"The onus is on the person or her counsel from whose residence the huge amount of cash has been recovered. The onus is also on those and their counsels whose names are surfacing in the case. Neither Trinamool Congress as a party nor the state government has any connection with the cash recovery by the ED. The party is keeping a close watch on the entire issues on why unnecessarily a campaign is going on involving the party. The party leadership will give the reaction at the right moment," he said.