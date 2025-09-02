WBSSC school jobs scandal: ‘Truncated’ list of tainted candidates sparks legal storm, more names expected

“When all four categories are considered, the number of tainted candidates is unlikely to be less than 6,000,” Gangopadhyay said.

Senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, who has long litigated on this matter, agreed. “Based on my experience with similar cases, the figure of 6,000 or more seems accurate. The state government and the commission appear to be using various tactics to shield as many tainted candidates as possible. The recent list of 1,806 seems more about concealment than transparency,” he said.

The controversy highlights persistent concerns over systemic corruption in West Bengal’s school recruitment processes and suggests that further investigations may reveal a far wider network of irregularities than currently acknowledged.

With IANS inputs